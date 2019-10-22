WHERE EVENT MARKETERS GET: SMARTER. INSPIRED. CONNECTED.

REDUCED RATES ON SALE NOW THROUGH FEBRUARY 27!

BY THE NUMBERS

1,800+ attendees
100+ partners
80+ sessions
50+ speakers

MEET YOUR 2020 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS!

MAY 12 | 9:00-10:00 AM

Fernando Machado,
CMO

May 12 | 5:00-6:00 PM

Judy Lee
Global Head of Industry and Experiential Marketing

MAY 13 | 9:30-10:30 AM

Brad Hiranaga
Chief Brand Officer, North America