THE 2020 EX AWARDS FINALISTS NAMED, WINNERS TO BE UNVEILED DURING A VIRTUAL GALA IN EARLY JUNE

The editors of Event Marketer announce the 2020 Ex Awards finalists, the best experiential marketing campaigns of the year produced by the most innovative brands and agencies.

Entries this year broke all previous records. The Ex Awards is still the only experiential marketing recognition program judged entirely by client-side judges. More than a dozen marketing executives from leading brands including Anheuser-Busch, Dell, Intel, SAP, Twitter and more scored more than 1,000 campaigns over the past three weeks. Winners across 31 categories will be announced during a virtual gala presentation in early June. More details to come soon.

Finalists are listed in alphabetical order by client below. Congratulations to all!

CREATIVITY & INNOVATION

BEST CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT

Campaign: A Night at the Louvre
Client: Airbnb
Agency: Amplify

Campaign: The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
Client: Taco Bell
Agency: United Entertainment Group

Campaign: The Derry Canal Days Festival
Client: Warner Bros. ‘It Chapter 2″
Agency: Hearts & Science

BEST B-TO-B CONFERENCE OR EVENT ENVIRONMENT

Campaign: F8 Developer Conference
Client: Facebook
Agency: FG|PG

Campaign: GitHub Universe
Client: GitHub
Agency: Manifold

Campaign: 2019 Leadership Experience
Client: Starbucks
Agency: Touch Worldwide

BEST POP-UP ENVIRONMENT

Campaign: Levi’s Haus Miami
Client: Levi Strauss & Co.
Agency: ANTHEMIC Agency

Campaign: Holiday Market 2019
Client: Westfield Century City
Agency: Studio Left

Campaign: Club Fed
Client: Weston Foods Canada / Dave’s Killer Bread
Agency: Mosaic

BEST PRODUCTION OF AN EVENT (B-TO-B)

Campaign: G700 Launch
Client: Gulfstream
Agency: George P. Johnson

Campaign: Uber Elevate Summit 2019
Client: Uber Elevate
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Campaign: Upfront
Client: Univision
Agency: FIRST

BEST PRODUCTION OF AN EVENT (CONSUMER)

Campaign: Bleed #ForTheThrone
Client: HBO
Agency: Giant Spoon

Campaign: 4xFAR
Client: Land Rover
Agency: Corso Agency

Campaign: The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
Client: Taco Bell
Agency: United Entertainment Group

BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SOCIAL MEDIA

Campaign: Verizon 5G Stadium
Client: Verizon
Agency: Momentum Worldwide

Campaign: Video Activation at Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker World Premiere
Client: Verizon, RYOT Studios
Agency: JJLA

Campaign: Christmas Miracle: To Give or Receive
Client: WestJet           
Agency: In-house

BEST USE OF EVENTS FOR CONTENT

Campaign: The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
Client: Amazon Prime Video
Agencies: In-house, Tool of North America

Campaign: Super Saturday Night
Client: DIRECTV
Agency: In-house

Campaign: 20 Years of Design for All
Client: Target
Agency: In-house

BEST MOBILE MARKETING VEHICLE

Campaign: LandShark Hot Tub
Client: Margaritaville Brewing Co.
Agency: The Experiential Group

Campaign: Sunday Night Football Bus
Client: NBC Sports
Agency: Clamor

Campaign: Interior Tour
Client: Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors
Agency: PMG

BEST OUTDOOR ENVIRONMENT

Campaign: Stella Artois East River Riviera
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: The Bait Shoppe

Campaign: The Shape of History
Client: Hulu
Agency: Courageous Studios

Campaign: Electric Playground
Client: Samsung
Agency: Cheil Australia

BEST TRADE SHOW EXHIBIT

Campaign: Social Media Recruitment and Visibility Campaign Gamescom 2019
Client: Airbus
Agency: 2Heads Global Design

Campaign: Dell Technology World 2019
Client: Dell Client Solutions Group
Agency: 3D Exhibits

Campaign: Fortnite E3 Experience
Client: Epic Games     
Agency: FG|PG

BEST STAGE DESIGN

Campaign: Homecoming Tour
Client: Aloft Hotels
Agency: Sense NYC

Campaign: You Make Possible
Client: Cisco
Agency: The XD Agency

Campaign: Associates & Shareholders Week
Client: Walmart
Agency: LEO Events

EVENT STRATEGY & ACTIVATION

BEST SPORTS ACTIVATION

Campaign: BudX Miami
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: Octagon

Campaign: Jeep Champion of Adventure
Client: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Agency: Inspira Marketing Group

Campaign: Sailgating
Client: Wendy’s
Agency: The Marketing Arm

BEST ESPORTS ACTIVATION

Campaign: Cantroller
Client: MillerCoors
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Campaign: The International Dota 2 Championships 2019
Client: Valve
Agency: TPN

Campaign: 2019 Xi’an
Client: WCG / Smilegate
Agency: Eidetic Marketing

BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

Campaign: Good Omens
Client: Amazon Prime Video
Agency: CSM Sport & Entertainment

Campaign: Pure Zen Hour by Michelob ULTRA Pure EX
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: Mosaic

Campaign: Uber Eats x SXSW
Client: Uber
Agency: Optimist

BEST TRADE SHOW ACTIVATION

Campaign: ‘The Pitch’ Corner Office Edition
Client: Cisco
Agency: George P. Johnson

Campaign: The OMEN Gaming Lab
Client: HP OMEN
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Campaign: ‘Shoot-to-Win’ at ComplexCon Chicago
Client: Reebok
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

BEST ENTERTAINMENT ACTIVATION

Campaign: The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
Client: Amazon Prime Video
Agencies: In-house, Tool of North America

Campaign: BravoCon
Client: Bravo
Agency: Superfly

Campaign: Bleed #ForTheThrone
Client: HBO
Agency: Giant Spoon

BEST B-TO-B CONFERENCE OR EVENT

Campaign: A60 Celebration
Client: Amway
Agency: Wilson Dow Group

Campaign: Think 2019
Client: IBM
Agency: Drury Design

Campaign: Sapphire Now
Client: SAP      
Agency: Freeman

BEST SAMPLING CAMPAIGN

Campaign: Spyt by Hello
Client: Hello Products
Agency: In-house

Campaign: Ultra Rollerama
Client: Revlon
Agency: Live Nation

Campaign: Follow the Vine
Client: Santa Margherita
Agency: Factory 360

BEST PERMANENT OR POP-UP RETAIL ACTIVATION

Campaign: Time Shop
Client: Chick Fil A
Agency: Momentum Worldwide

Campaign: Levi’s Haus Miami
Client: Levi Strauss & Co.
Agency: ANTHEMIC Agency

Campaign: Curry 6 Pop Up Activation
Client: Under Armour
Agency: 160over90

TARGETED ACTIVATIONS

BEST CAUSE/COMMUNITY PROGRAM

Campaign: LIFEWTR #CanvasForChange
Client: PepsiCo
Agency: Motive

Campaign: Neighborhood of Good
Client: State Farm
Agency: The Marketing Arm

Campaign: Pride Slide
Client: Tinder
Agency: N/A Collective

BEST BUZZ MARKETING/INFLUENCER PROGRAM

Campaign: Influencer Marketing Program
Client: Pizza Hut
Agency: RQ Agency

Campaign: Ultra Rollerama
Client: Revlon
Agency: Live Nation

Campaign: Human Performance Summit
Client: Under Armour
Agency: Giant Spoon

BEST SINGLE MARKET EVENT (CONSUMER)

Campaign: Ford Hall of Fans Super Bowl Experience
Client: Ford
Agency: Xperience Communications

Campaign: McMillions on Main Street
Client: HBO
Agency: MKTG

Campaign: 4xFAR
Client:  Land Rover
Agency: Corso Agency

BEST MULTI-MARKET EVENT (CONSUMER)

Campaign: S’more Out of Summer
Client: L.L.Bean
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide

Campaign: The Glenlivet Drop Shop
Client: Pernod Ricard
Agency: 160over90

Campaign: Follow the Vine
Client: Santa Margherita
Agency: Factory 360

BEST MILLENNIAL OR GEN Z CAMPAIGN

Campaign: Jeep Champion of Adventure
Client: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Agency: Inspira Marketing Group

Campaign: Coachella
Client: HP
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team

Campaign: Pop-Up Retail Campaign
Client: L.L.Bean
Agency: Newbridge Marketing Group

BEST MULTICULTURAL EVENT CAMPAIGN

Campaign: Currency Conversations
Client: Chase
Agency: On Board Experiential

Campaign: Belvedere Vodka’s ‘A Beautiful Future’
Client: LVMH
Agency: Shiraz Creative

Campaign: REVOLT Summit
Client: REVOLT
Agency: Superfly

BEST MOBILE MARKETING TOUR

Campaign: High West Distillery Whiskey Run Tour
Client: Constellation Brands
Agency: Manifold

Campaign: Instax Tour
Client: Fujifilm Instax
Agency: JetFuel Studios

Campaign: C-TOC
Client: IBM
Agency: Brewco Marketing Group

BEST P.R. STUNT

Campaign: A Night at the Louvre
Client: Airbnb
Agency: Amplify

Campaign: TWA’s Constellation Connie Touches Down in Times Square
Client: MRC/TWA
Agency: iDEKO

Campaign: The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
Client: Taco Bell
Agency: United Entertainment Group

BEST PRESS EVENT

Campaign: On Location at the Sundance Film Festival
Client: AT&T
Agency: In-house

Campaign: Explore Mode
Client: The North Face
Agency: United Entertainment Group

Campaign: Spacewear System Unveiling
Client: Virgin Galactic
Agency: In-house

SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES

BEST EVENT ON A BUDGET ($500,000 OR LESS)

Campaign: Busch Light Pop-Up Schop
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: The Experiential Group

Campaign: Super Bowl 53 Fan Experience
Client: CBS Sports Network
Agency: BeCore

Campaign: Secret Deodorant Essential Oil Press Launch
Client: Procter & Gamble
Agency: Dera Lee Productions

BEST EVENT ON A BUDGET ($500,000-$1 MILLION)

Campaign: BH90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up
Client: FOX Entertainment / BH90210
Agencies: In-house, POPSUGAR

Campaign: Bloodlines 2: Vampire the Masquerade Reveal Campaign
Client: Paradox Interactive
Agency: Alice and Smith

Campaign: ‘While You Were Sleeping’ Product Launch Stunt
Client: SmileDirectClub
Agency: In-house

BEST SMALL B-TO-B EVENT (1,000 ATTENDEES OR LESS)

Campaign: Illumination Energy Summit
Client: American Electric Power
Agency: Eventive Marketing

Campaign: CES 2020
Client: Pinterest
Agency: NVE Experience Agency

Campaign: Swell by Ripple
Client: Ripple
Agency: Manifold