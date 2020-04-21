THE 2020 EX AWARDS FINALISTS NAMED, WINNERS TO BE UNVEILED DURING A VIRTUAL GALA IN EARLY JUNE

The editors of Event Marketer announce the 2020 Ex Awards finalists, the best experiential marketing campaigns of the year produced by the most innovative brands and agencies.

Entries this year broke all previous records. The Ex Awards is still the only experiential marketing recognition program judged entirely by client-side judges. More than a dozen marketing executives from leading brands including Anheuser-Busch, Dell, Intel, SAP, Twitter and more scored more than 1,000 campaigns over the past three weeks. Winners across 31 categories will be announced during a virtual gala presentation in early June. More details to come soon.

Finalists are listed in alphabetical order by client below. Congratulations to all!