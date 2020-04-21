THE 2020 EX AWARDS FINALISTS NAMED, WINNERS TO BE UNVEILED DURING A VIRTUAL GALA IN EARLY JUNE
The editors of Event Marketer announce the 2020 Ex Awards finalists, the best experiential marketing campaigns of the year produced by the most innovative brands and agencies.
Entries this year broke all previous records. The Ex Awards is still the only experiential marketing recognition program judged entirely by client-side judges. More than a dozen marketing executives from leading brands including Anheuser-Busch, Dell, Intel, SAP, Twitter and more scored more than 1,000 campaigns over the past three weeks. Winners across 31 categories will be announced during a virtual gala presentation in early June. More details to come soon.
Finalists are listed in alphabetical order by client below. Congratulations to all!
CREATIVITY & INNOVATION
BEST CONSUMER ENVIRONMENT
Campaign: A Night at the Louvre
Client: Airbnb
Agency: Amplify
Campaign: The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
Client: Taco Bell
Agency: United Entertainment Group
Campaign: The Derry Canal Days Festival
Client: Warner Bros. ‘It Chapter 2″
Agency: Hearts & Science
BEST B-TO-B CONFERENCE OR EVENT ENVIRONMENT
Campaign: F8 Developer Conference
Client: Facebook
Agency: FG|PG
Campaign: GitHub Universe
Client: GitHub
Agency: Manifold
Campaign: 2019 Leadership Experience
Client: Starbucks
Agency: Touch Worldwide
BEST POP-UP ENVIRONMENT
Campaign: Levi’s Haus Miami
Client: Levi Strauss & Co.
Agency: ANTHEMIC Agency
Campaign: Holiday Market 2019
Client: Westfield Century City
Agency: Studio Left
Campaign: Club Fed
Client: Weston Foods Canada / Dave’s Killer Bread
Agency: Mosaic
BEST PRODUCTION OF AN EVENT (B-TO-B)
Campaign: G700 Launch
Client: Gulfstream
Agency: George P. Johnson
Campaign: Uber Elevate Summit 2019
Client: Uber Elevate
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Campaign: Upfront
Client: Univision
Agency: FIRST
BEST PRODUCTION OF AN EVENT (CONSUMER)
Campaign: Bleed #ForTheThrone
Client: HBO
Agency: Giant Spoon
Campaign: 4xFAR
Client: Land Rover
Agency: Corso Agency
Campaign: The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
Client: Taco Bell
Agency: United Entertainment Group
BEST USE OF TECHNOLOGY AND SOCIAL MEDIA
Campaign: Verizon 5G Stadium
Client: Verizon
Agency: Momentum Worldwide
Campaign: Video Activation at Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker World Premiere
Client: Verizon, RYOT Studios
Agency: JJLA
Campaign: Christmas Miracle: To Give or Receive
Client: WestJet
Agency: In-house
BEST USE OF EVENTS FOR CONTENT
Campaign: The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
Client: Amazon Prime Video
Agencies: In-house, Tool of North America
Campaign: Super Saturday Night
Client: DIRECTV
Agency: In-house
Campaign: 20 Years of Design for All
Client: Target
Agency: In-house
BEST MOBILE MARKETING VEHICLE
Campaign: LandShark Hot Tub
Client: Margaritaville Brewing Co.
Agency: The Experiential Group
Campaign: Sunday Night Football Bus
Client: NBC Sports
Agency: Clamor
Campaign: Interior Tour
Client: Yanfeng Global Automotive Interiors
Agency: PMG
BEST OUTDOOR ENVIRONMENT
Campaign: Stella Artois East River Riviera
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: The Bait Shoppe
Campaign: The Shape of History
Client: Hulu
Agency: Courageous Studios
Campaign: Electric Playground
Client: Samsung
Agency: Cheil Australia
BEST TRADE SHOW EXHIBIT
Campaign: Social Media Recruitment and Visibility Campaign Gamescom 2019
Client: Airbus
Agency: 2Heads Global Design
Campaign: Dell Technology World 2019
Client: Dell Client Solutions Group
Agency: 3D Exhibits
Campaign: Fortnite E3 Experience
Client: Epic Games
Agency: FG|PG
BEST STAGE DESIGN
Campaign: Homecoming Tour
Client: Aloft Hotels
Agency: Sense NYC
Campaign: You Make Possible
Client: Cisco
Agency: The XD Agency
Campaign: Associates & Shareholders Week
Client: Walmart
Agency: LEO Events
EVENT STRATEGY & ACTIVATION
BEST SPORTS ACTIVATION
Campaign: BudX Miami
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: Octagon
Campaign: Jeep Champion of Adventure
Client: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Agency: Inspira Marketing Group
Campaign: Sailgating
Client: Wendy’s
Agency: The Marketing Arm
BEST ESPORTS ACTIVATION
Campaign: Cantroller
Client: MillerCoors
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Campaign: The International Dota 2 Championships 2019
Client: Valve
Agency: TPN
Campaign: 2019 Xi’an
Client: WCG / Smilegate
Agency: Eidetic Marketing
BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL ACTIVATION
Campaign: Good Omens
Client: Amazon Prime Video
Agency: CSM Sport & Entertainment
Campaign: Pure Zen Hour by Michelob ULTRA Pure EX
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: Mosaic
Campaign: Uber Eats x SXSW
Client: Uber
Agency: Optimist
BEST TRADE SHOW ACTIVATION
Campaign: ‘The Pitch’ Corner Office Edition
Client: Cisco
Agency: George P. Johnson
Campaign: The OMEN Gaming Lab
Client: HP OMEN
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Campaign: ‘Shoot-to-Win’ at ComplexCon Chicago
Client: Reebok
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
BEST ENTERTAINMENT ACTIVATION
Campaign: The Chattering Order of St. Beryl
Client: Amazon Prime Video
Agencies: In-house, Tool of North America
Campaign: BravoCon
Client: Bravo
Agency: Superfly
Campaign: Bleed #ForTheThrone
Client: HBO
Agency: Giant Spoon
BEST B-TO-B CONFERENCE OR EVENT
Campaign: A60 Celebration
Client: Amway
Agency: Wilson Dow Group
Campaign: Think 2019
Client: IBM
Agency: Drury Design
Campaign: Sapphire Now
Client: SAP
Agency: Freeman
BEST SAMPLING CAMPAIGN
Campaign: Spyt by Hello
Client: Hello Products
Agency: In-house
Campaign: Ultra Rollerama
Client: Revlon
Agency: Live Nation
Campaign: Follow the Vine
Client: Santa Margherita
Agency: Factory 360
BEST PERMANENT OR POP-UP RETAIL ACTIVATION
Campaign: Time Shop
Client: Chick Fil A
Agency: Momentum Worldwide
Campaign: Levi’s Haus Miami
Client: Levi Strauss & Co.
Agency: ANTHEMIC Agency
Campaign: Curry 6 Pop Up Activation
Client: Under Armour
Agency: 160over90
TARGETED ACTIVATIONS
BEST CAUSE/COMMUNITY PROGRAM
Campaign: LIFEWTR #CanvasForChange
Client: PepsiCo
Agency: Motive
Campaign: Neighborhood of Good
Client: State Farm
Agency: The Marketing Arm
Campaign: Pride Slide
Client: Tinder
Agency: N/A Collective
BEST BUZZ MARKETING/INFLUENCER PROGRAM
Campaign: Influencer Marketing Program
Client: Pizza Hut
Agency: RQ Agency
Campaign: Ultra Rollerama
Client: Revlon
Agency: Live Nation
Campaign: Human Performance Summit
Client: Under Armour
Agency: Giant Spoon
BEST SINGLE MARKET EVENT (CONSUMER)
Campaign: Ford Hall of Fans Super Bowl Experience
Client: Ford
Agency: Xperience Communications
Campaign: McMillions on Main Street
Client: HBO
Agency: MKTG
Campaign: 4xFAR
Client: Land Rover
Agency: Corso Agency
BEST MULTI-MARKET EVENT (CONSUMER)
Campaign: S’more Out of Summer
Client: L.L.Bean
Agency: Jack Morton Worldwide
Campaign: The Glenlivet Drop Shop
Client: Pernod Ricard
Agency: 160over90
Campaign: Follow the Vine
Client: Santa Margherita
Agency: Factory 360
BEST MILLENNIAL OR GEN Z CAMPAIGN
Campaign: Jeep Champion of Adventure
Client: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Agency: Inspira Marketing Group
Campaign: Coachella
Client: HP
Agency: Infinity Marketing Team
Campaign: Pop-Up Retail Campaign
Client: L.L.Bean
Agency: Newbridge Marketing Group
BEST MULTICULTURAL EVENT CAMPAIGN
Campaign: Currency Conversations
Client: Chase
Agency: On Board Experiential
Campaign: Belvedere Vodka’s ‘A Beautiful Future’
Client: LVMH
Agency: Shiraz Creative
Campaign: REVOLT Summit
Client: REVOLT
Agency: Superfly
BEST MOBILE MARKETING TOUR
Campaign: High West Distillery Whiskey Run Tour
Client: Constellation Brands
Agency: Manifold
Campaign: Instax Tour
Client: Fujifilm Instax
Agency: JetFuel Studios
Campaign: C-TOC
Client: IBM
Agency: Brewco Marketing Group
BEST P.R. STUNT
Campaign: A Night at the Louvre
Client: Airbnb
Agency: Amplify
Campaign: TWA’s Constellation Connie Touches Down in Times Square
Client: MRC/TWA
Agency: iDEKO
Campaign: The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort
Client: Taco Bell
Agency: United Entertainment Group
BEST PRESS EVENT
Campaign: On Location at the Sundance Film Festival
Client: AT&T
Agency: In-house
Campaign: Explore Mode
Client: The North Face
Agency: United Entertainment Group
Campaign: Spacewear System Unveiling
Client: Virgin Galactic
Agency: In-house
SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES
BEST EVENT ON A BUDGET ($500,000 OR LESS)
Campaign: Busch Light Pop-Up Schop
Client: Anheuser-Busch
Agency: The Experiential Group
Campaign: Super Bowl 53 Fan Experience
Client: CBS Sports Network
Agency: BeCore
Campaign: Secret Deodorant Essential Oil Press Launch
Client: Procter & Gamble
Agency: Dera Lee Productions
BEST EVENT ON A BUDGET ($500,000-$1 MILLION)
Campaign: BH90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up
Client: FOX Entertainment / BH90210
Agencies: In-house, POPSUGAR
Campaign: Bloodlines 2: Vampire the Masquerade Reveal Campaign
Client: Paradox Interactive
Agency: Alice and Smith
Campaign: ‘While You Were Sleeping’ Product Launch Stunt
Client: SmileDirectClub
Agency: In-house
BEST SMALL B-TO-B EVENT (1,000 ATTENDEES OR LESS)
Campaign: Illumination Energy Summit
Client: American Electric Power
Agency: Eventive Marketing
Campaign: CES 2020
Client: Pinterest
Agency: NVE Experience Agency
Campaign: Swell by Ripple
Client: Ripple
Agency: Manifold